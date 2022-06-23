Braves look to lock up series win against Giants

After another walk-off win, the Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a series victory when they wrap up a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon at Truist Park. The first three games of the series have been strong from an entertainment standpoint. Max Fried and Logan Webb locked up in a pitcher’s duel Monday where the Braves walked it off on an Orlando Arcia single in the ninth for a 2-1 win. Tuesday’s game was a slugfest as Atlanta homered four times, but still came up short in a 12-10 loss. Carlos Rodon and Charlie Morton were impressive Wednesday, but the Braves rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the ninth to win 4-3 on a walk-off single by Adam Duvall.

Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta and will be looking to bounce back after a tough start last time out in Chicago. Wright allowed a career-high 11 hits and five runs over six innings against the Cubs last weekend. That was just the second time all season where Wright had allowed more than three runs in a start and the first since May 10. Wright finished that game with eight strikeouts and has struck out at least seven in each of his last three outings.

Former Brave Alex Wood will get the nod for the Giants. Wood allowed six hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Pirates. He’s allowed nine runs combined in 23 2/3 innings in June to go along with 19 strikeouts and five walks. The Braves drafted Wood in the second round of the 2012 Draft out of the University of Georgia. He made his Major League Debut with the club in 2013 and was traded to the Dodgers in 2015 as part of the Hector Olivera trade. Wood has faced Atlanta seven times in his career and has a 3.89 ERA in 34 2/3 innings.

Thursday’s game will feature an early start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, June 23, 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan