Braves News: Walk-off win, Max Fried arbitration and more

The Braves won a game that started as a pitchers duel and ended with a flurry of offense in the ninth, punctuated by a line drive walk-off single from Adam Duvall, bringing home William Contreras. That secures at least a series split against the formidable Giants with the final game to be played tomorrow at 12:20 PM ET, as Kyle Wright takes the mound facing off against old friend Alex Wood, which is a very favorable matchup for Atlanta on paper. The Mets and Phillies lost, so the Braves gained ground on their division rivals and are now only 4.5 games behind the Mets (4 in the loss column), with a lot of head to head games yet to be played. The Braves are playing some high level baseball right now and having their BABIP fortunes flip from the early season misfortune. The month of June has been extremely fun to be a Braves fan and Wednesday was no different.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the epic walk-off win over the Giants.

Max Fried won his arbitration case against the Braves on Wednesday and will be paid $6.85 million this season.

The Braves announced some new Braves Hall of Fame inductees.

MLB News

As the draft approaches, here is MLB Pipeline’s latest mock draft.

The home plate umpire in the White Sox vs Blue Jays game on Tuesday was the worst of the season so far by some metrics and on Wednesday they ejected the Blue Jays’ hitting coach during the lineup card exchange.

Here is the latest injury news from each team.