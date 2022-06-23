June 23: Giants vs Braves

After another rousing victory Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will try to secure a series win when they wrap up a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon at Truist Park. Atlanta scored their second walk-off win of the series Wednesday night as they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the ninth for a 4-3 win. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta in Thursday’s finale while the Giants will go with former Braves lefty Alex Wood.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.