This Day in Braves History: June 23rd

Braves Franchise History

1908: The Braves known as the Doves at this time, split a doubleheader against the Giants. The Giants taking the opener, 6 - 3, and Boston winning the nightcap, 9 - 7. Christy Mathewson preserves Joe McGinnity’s win in the first game, pitching a perfect ninth; in the nightcap, he relieves Dummy Taylor in the ninth with the score 7 - 7, but the Braves score twice for the win. Fred Merkle cracks his first major league homer, against Patsy Flaherty,

1933: The Braves split a doubleheader against the Cardinals and get spanked 12-0 and pitcher Bob Brown ties national league record for balks with two. A pitcher’s duel in nightcap as the Braves nip the Cardinals 2-1.

1958: Carl Willey of the Braves pitches a 7 - 0 shutout against the Giants in his first major league start. Another noted starter is Joe Adcock, playing LF for the first time since 1952, who climbs the fence to snag a ball. Willey gives up six hits, including Willie Mays’s 1,000th career hit. Willey is relieved by Don McMahon who becomes the first pitcher to be driven to the mound, when a motor scooter with a sidecar delivers him from the bullpen.

1960: The Braves acquire Alvin Dark from the Phillies for infielder Joe Morgan and cash. They will trade Morgan to the Indians in August.

1976: The Dodgers trade P Mike Marshall to the Braves for P Elias Sosa and IF Lee Lacy.

1986: The Braves tie National League record stranding 18 base runners in 6-5 win over the Dodgers

1998: The Braves trade P Alan Embree to the Diamondbacks in exchange for P Russ Springer.

MLB History

1932: Lou Gehrig plays his 1,103rd consecutive game with the Yankees tying Joe Sewell’s record with one team Cleveland.

1950: A Record eleven home runs accounted for all the runs scored in a Detroit 10-9 victory over the Yankees. It also is the first time nine different players homer in the same game.

1954: The Boston marathon! The Red Sox turn a triple play but fall short to Baltimore in a 17-inning game that sets a new American League record for time of game 4:58) and ties an major-league mark, set 7 weeks earlier, for players used (42).

1988: George Steinbrenner fires Billy Martin for the fifth time, replacing him with Lou Piniella. In 1985, Piniella was fired and replaced by Martin. In 1987, Martin was fired and replaced by Piniella. New York’s 40-28 record is the fourth best in the big leagues, but the Yankees have just completed a 2-7 road trip.

2020: Baseball is Back!!! The Abbreviated 60 game season is agreed to begin on July 23rd and 24th after the Covid 19 pandemic stopped everything.