Giants vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to capture a series win Thursday when they finish up a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta overcame a 3-1 deficit in the ninth Wednesday and scored their second walk-off win of the series. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while former Brave Alex Wood will get the start for the Giants.

Atlanta will rest several key players Thursday. Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup as is Adam Duvall. Austin Riley will sit for the second straight day with Orlando Arcia at third base and Phil Gosselin at second. William Contreras will remain in the lineup as the DH.

For the Giants, Brandon Crawford sits again after banging his knee on a play at the plate in Tuesday’s game. Joe Peterson is back in the clean up spot while Curt Casali will be behind the plate.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.