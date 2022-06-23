Dansby Swanson homers twice as Braves hold on against Giants, 7-6

Dansby Swanson homered twice to help the Atlanta Braves to a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon at Truist Park.

Kyle Wright found himself in some immediate trouble in the first. He struck out Mike Yastrzemski for the first out, but then allowed three straight singles to Wilmer Flores, Darin Ruf and Joc Pederson that loaded the bases. However, in what would be a reoccurring theme for the day, Wright got Evan Longoria to bounce into an inning-ending double play to escape the jam.

Brian Snitker elected to rest some of his regulars in Thursday’s game including Ronald Acuña Jr. Swanson moved into the leadoff spot and did his best Acuña impersonation as he greeted Alex Wood with a leadoff home run to give Atlanta an early lead.

Wright found himself in trouble again in the second. He hit Their Estrada with a pitch to begin the inning and then allowed a single to Tommy La Stella. Austin Slater then grounded into a double play, but Curt Casali followed with a single that scored Estrada to tie the game.

The Braves answered back in a big way in the second against Wood. Orlando Arcia walked and then moved up to second on an infield single by Phil Gosselin. Guillermo Heredia followed with a walk of his own to load the bases. Michael Harris then singled sharply to right to score Arcia and put Atlanta back in front 2-1.

Wood then hit Swanson to force in another run. Travis d’Aranud then followed with a knock out blow, a two-run single to left that extended the lead to 5-1. That would be the end of the line for Wood who would give way to Zack Littell. Marcell Ozuna made it 6-1 with a sacrifice fly before Littell retired Matt Olson and William Contreras to end the inning.

The double play continued to be a friend for Wright. Flores led off the third with a single, but was erased when Ruf bounced to Gosselin who started the 4-6-3 twin killing. Longoria walked to begin the fourth, but was cut down as Estrada bounced into the fourth double play in as many innings.

Swanson led off the fourth with yet another home run, his 12th of the season to extend the lead to 7-1.

The Giants began to chip away against Wright in the fifth. Austin Slater cut the lead to 7-2 with a solo home run to right. They tacked on two more in the sixth. Ruf led off the inning with a single and moved up to second when Wright hit Joc Pederson. Longoria then singled to load the bases.

After a visit by Rick Kranitz, Wright got Estrada to bounce to Swanson in the hole who threw to third for the force. Ruf scored to make it 7-3. La Stella then hit a ground rule double down the left field line that scored Longoria to cut the lead to 7-4. That would end Wright’s afternoon as he was replaced by Jesse Chavez who struck out Slater for the second out, but then walked pinch-hitter Brandon Belt to reload the bases. Chavez came right back and struck out Yastrzemski to escape with no further damage.

It wasn’t Wright’s best performance, but he again did a good job of minimizing the damage. He allowed 10 hits, one walk and four runs to go along with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He also hit a pair of batters while throwing 91 pitches.

Chavez stayed in the game and worked a perfect seventh, but the Giants drew closer against Will Smith in the eighth. Longoria and Estrada hit back-to-back singles to get things started. La Stella lined out to Michael Harris for the first out but Slater then doubled off the wall in right to score Longoria to make it 7-5. Smith struck out Austin Wynns for the second out and then got Yastrzemski to fly out to strand the runners.

Kenley Jansen retired the first two hitters in the ninth before Pederson sent one into the Chop House to cut the lead to 7-6. Jansen recovered and got Longoria to pop out to end the game.

The win gives Atlanta another series victory and improves their season record to 41-30. They will continue their homestand Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.