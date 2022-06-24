This Day in Braves History: The Upton brothers homer in the same game for the fourth time

Braves Franchise History

1953: Dreams do come true! The Braves sign 17-year-old Joey Jay from Middletown, Connecticut, making him the first Little League player to make it to the major leagues.

1955: : The Braves beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 8-2 as Sandy Koufax makes his Major League debut in a scoreless yet stressful inning where he left the bases loaded, but after striking out Bobby Thompson on a 3-2 fastball Koufax said it shaped his career for the first five years because he just wanted to strike everyone he faced out with the hardest pitch he could throw every time.

1976: The Braves top the Expos, 2 - 1, but Rowland Office hit streak is snapped at 29 games. Office hit .408 during the streak.

1996: The Cardinals bash the Braves 9-2 and spoiled history at the same time. This loss ended John Smoltz’s 14-game winning streak. Brian Jordan has six RBIs and Ron Gant hit a leadoff homer to stop Smoltz, who was trying to match Gaylord Perry’s 15-game streak in 1974. Smoltz, 4-9 against the Cards, has not beaten them since 1992.

2010: The White Sox win their 9th straight with a 2 - 0 shutout of the Braves

2012: Roughed up in Boston. Cody Ross homers twice and Kevin Youkilis tripled then was removed from the game because he’d been traded to the White Sox in a 9-5 defeat.

2014: Justin and B.J. Upton homer in the same game for the Atlanta Braves for the fourth time since becoming teammates, tying a record set by two other brother pairs the Guerrero Giambi brothers. The Upton brothers started off with accomplishing this feat three times in the 1st 20 games played together.

MLB History

1947: The Dodgers win, 4 - 2, over the Pirates, as Jackie Robinson swipes home for the first of 19 times in his career.

1969: Richie Allen is fined $2,500 and suspended indefinitely when he fails to appear for the Phillies doubleheader game with the Mets. Allen had gone to New Jersey in the morning to see a horse race and got caught in traffic trying to return. He will stay suspended until July 20th. Allen picked up a $1000 fine in May when, for two straight days, he reportedly arrived at the ballpark after the game had started. Without Allen, the Phillies drop a pair.

2017: The A’s have a magical home run party as three different players hit their first career home runs in the same game. This hadn’t happened since 1914 when the Kansas City Packers did it. Matt Olson hits his first two long balls, and teammates Jaycob Brugman and Franklin Barreto follow suit in a blowout 10-2 victory over the White Sox.

2018 The Dodgers set a National League record blasting seven solo shots in an 8-7 win against the Mets.