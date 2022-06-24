Starting Nine: Braves vs. Dodgers is big, but this is all about Freddie Freeman

ATLANTA — The smiles. The tears. The hugs. Oh, the hugs.

Remember when those used to be en vogue in the Braves dugout, when the lanky first baseman would dole them out in excess, living that Hug Life? It’s coming back, at least for a limited time, as Freddie Freeman makes his first trip to Atlanta since signing with the Dodgers.

He’ll get his World Series ring and anyone who says they’ll boo are lying to themselves. When he takes to Truist Park for the first time Friday night, Freeman will get a ridiculously loud — and deserved — welcome from the fanbase that he wrapped in a proverbial hug of the game’s prettiest inside-out swing. The fanbase he gave a National League MVP, five All-Star Game appearances, three Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove.

The emotional roller coaster Braves Country went through with the trade for Matt Olson, watching Freeman leave for the West Coast, and then having to see him play against his former club within the first two weeks of the season is coming around for one more ride.

After the Braves’ turnaround June and a schedule that included them feasting on teams with losing records, the narrative will try and push forward. This is, at its core, a litmus test kind of series as the Braves face the NL West leaders and a team that handled them back in April in Los Angeles.

But don’t kid yourself.

Taking my kids to a game early in the season at Truist Park, one of my sons wore his No. 5 Freeman Braves jersey. A fan around us told him “Hey, kid. Better get a new jersey.”

Those No. 5s will be out again in full force again, because — and maybe for the last time until he’s retired, and that number gets put alongside past Braves greats — this weekend is all about Freddie.

Now, let’s take stock around clubhouse as the Braves continue their red-hot June, taking a four-game series from the Giants to sit four games back from the Mets in the NL East.

Adam Duvall goes oppo pic.twitter.com/Np2iQKQVfi — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 18, 2022

1. Fresh legs have Duvall mashing again

Things have gone from bad to terrible to scorching for Adam Duvall across the first three months of the season.

The Braves outfielder had a paltry 57 wRC+ in April, the lowest of his career in a month in which he had at least 84 plate appearances, then followed it up with a May in which he hit 59 percent below league average (41 wRC+), a mark that was the third worst of any everyday player.

Now, with a handful of days left in June, he’s raking, with a 141 wRC+ that he’s bettered in two months across his nine-year career — Duvall hit 57 percent above average in May of 2016 and 53 above in June 2017, both when he was with the Reds.

At the core of that turnaround: fresh, or at least fresher, legs. With the arrival of Michael Harris II to hold down center field, Duvall has moved to left field, and since moving to that spot exclusively on June 2, he’s posted a .916 OPS with six homers, two doubles and a triple.

“I think from a taxing standpoint, I have a little bit better legs underneath me, not having to play center every day,” said Duvall, who had a .537 OPS as of May 27, his last of 45 games in center field. “I think that’s definitely helped from a feeling standpoint.”

It also helps that he’s mashing fastballs again. In May, Duvall had a .225 wOBA average against the pitch; in June, he’s seeing more fastballs (56.6 percent, up from 51 percent in April and 53.8 percent in May) and has a .405 wOBA, his best since last September (.488).

He still has a .260 wOBA against the pitch on the season, but in June, Duvall has jumped on fastballs for three homers, two doubles and a triple, that count of six extra-base hits were as many as he had through April and May, combined.

“It’s one of those things were it kind of just all comes together,” Duvall said. “It’s hard to pinpoint what it is. But, yeah, I feel like I’ve been on the fastball a lot better this month, and when you’re on the fastball, you can react better to offspeed. I feel like it all comes in one.”

To Duvall’s point, those numbers against offspeed pitches have also skyrocketed. While he’s seen only a handful (16 on the month), he has a .670 wOBA against them compared to .264 last month.

While he’s saving his legs in left, he’s also saving himself some additional work by riding a scooter to and from the players’ lot to the clubhouse.

“That’s saving my legs a couple thousand steps a day,” Duvall said, laughing. “That’s good.”

William Contreras ties it up in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/5feEAjuz4s — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2022

2. Travis Contreras? William d’Arnaud?

The Braves marketing team’s Hollywood-themed push to get players to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, has plenty of strong faux movie posters, from Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson in Turn 2, to Ronald Acuña Jr. in Clutch, and Austin Riley in The Bowman.

Catchers William Contreras (Warning Track) and Travis d’Arnaud (Daddy d’Aytrip with Duvall) have their submissions, but clearly, they missed the boat on a Frankenstein-like mashup of combining their backstops into the game’s most dominant player at the position. Because if you were to put them together, that’s exactly what you’d get.

Contreras has nine homers, with 167 wRC+, a .983 OPS and 1.3 fWAR; d’Arnaud has 11 HRs, a 113 wRC+, .776 OPS and 1.7 fWAR. Combine the two, and you’d have the MLB leader in fWAR and homers at the position.

“We’ve all been having fun with it, cracking jokes about it,” d’Arnaud said. “Most of the credit goes to (Contreras) though. He’s been doing a tremendous job and he’s an awesome kid. He’s working hard and learning so much so fast and he’s doing a tremendous job.”

The expectation this winter was that d’Arnaud would get the brunt of the time behind the plate, but Contreras’ hot bat his changed things. In May, d’Arnaud caught 20 games to Contreras’ eight, but after Thursday’s game against the Giants, they’ve split the workload equally, with 11 starts apiece in the month.

“A little time off will give me better legs to hit and fortunately for me and for us, William’s been doing a tremendous job too,” d’Arnaud said. “ He deserves as much if not more credit than I do.

“That’s kind of what has been going on this year, at least. What (manager Brian Snitker) has come up with, and I fully believe in Snit, he’s led our club to a world championship, and I back anything that he decides to do.”

The past two months, no one has been better than the Braves at catcher, leading the majors in home runs (14), RBI (36), wRC+ (143), wOBA (.381), slugging percentage (.559), OPS (.890). So, if they were to combine the two, would we call them Travis Contreras? William d’Arnaud?

“I’ll bring it up in the meeting and see what we come up with,” d’Arnaud said.

️ DANSBY SWANSON TWO-HOMER GAME pic.twitter.com/dV5bLyMYLi — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 23, 2022

3. Swanson just keeps impressing

Dansby Swanson is still a massive long shot to win NL MVP, with +12500 odds via Caesars Sportsbook that are 20th in the league and fifth on his own team behind Acuña (+1600, Austin Riley (+4000), Matt Olson (+5000) and Ozzie Albies (+1000).

It may be time for the folks in the desert to reconsider their stance, with Swanson hitting two homers in Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Giants and pushing his season line to .302/.368/.500 with 12 homers, a .377 wOBA and 140 wRC+.

Since May 24, there’s been no more valuable hitter in the game (2.0 fWAR). With a minimum of 100 plate appearances, Swanson has been far and away the best shortstop, leading the position in fWAR, batting average (.368), on-base percentage (.429), wRC+ (176) and wOBA (.429).

We went deep into Swanson’s magnificent season in this space last week, but the Braves’ leader with 3.1 fWAR, he’s well on his way to taking down Jeff Blauser, who has the two highest fWARs by a shortstop since the franchise moved to Atlanta with 5.4 fWAR in 1993 and 5.2 in 1997.

4. Doing major damage at the bottom

Last season, the catalyst in the Braves’ surge was its remade outfield and in 2022, a change to the outfield is proving a catalyst again, with Michael Harris II’s impact felt in reconfiguring the defensive backfield — and as we just discussed, paving the way for Duvall’s turnaround — and it’s also helped make the lineup a certifiable force down in the order.

On the season, the Braves lead the majors with 124 wRC+ from the Nos. 8 and 9 spots, but since Harris’ arrival on May 28, they’re even better at the bottom of the order at 155 wRC+, tops in the National League in that span and lead the game with a .397 wOBA. The rookie outfielder has the fifth best wOBA (.393) from those spots in the order and is seventh with a 151 wRC+.

During the series win over the Giants, the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters hit .307, including Monday when Harris tripled, and Orlando Arcia delivered the walk-off single.

“I’ve said it before, we pride ourselves on just being tough outs, from 1-9,” Duvall said. “Just really trying to wear down the pitcher and see some pitches and then keyhole and hunt for what we want to hit. If you that 1-9, it makes it tough on the pitcher, then you’re getting into the bullpen and hopefully scoring some runs.”

5. Left is so right

Alex Wood was the latest victim. The Braves jumped on their first second-round draft pick to the tune of six runs on four hits, including Swanson’s first-inning home run.

The Giants starter threw just 42 pitches, getting pulled in the second inning after six Braves went to the plate without an out. It was the shortest start of Wood’s 10-year career.

That continued Atlanta’s domination of left-handed starters, who they’re 18-8 against have tagged for an OPS of .812, marks that are the best in the NL.

It figures to be a key storyline for the weekend series against the Dodgers, who are scheduled to throw southpaws Julio Urias on Friday and Andrew Heaney on Saturday.

Collectively, the Braves have had their issues vs. Urias in the regular season, hitting .143 with a .360 OPS and not a single player on the roster has an extra-base hit against him in the regular season. Of course, he did allow five runs on eight hits with three homers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

Atlanta has had more regular-season success vs. Heaney, with a .746 OPS, though the only extra-base hit belongs to a guy on the injured list in Eddie Rosario.

6. Timing is everything for Jansen’s milestone

Things got dicey with a Joc Pederson home run that cut the Braves’ lead to one in Thursday’s series finale, but Kenley Jansen got Evan Longoria to fly out and walked off with his 19th save, and further cemented his place in history.

That was save No. 369, breaking a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for sole possession of 10th on the all-time list. Next up: Joe Nathan, who is eight away at 377. Jansen is 15 saves away from the closer that will be occupying the opposing bullpen this weekend in Craig Kimbrel.

Jansen has 19 saves to Kimbrel’s 12 and the former a top-six fWAR (1.1) among all relievers to the latter’s 0.5 fWAR. Jansen has a 2.00 ERA in June and converted all seven of his save opportunities, whole over the last month-plus, Kimbrel has struggled mightily. He has a 6.75 ERA and allowed an .857 OPS since May 16 and on Sunday, allowed two runs in the ninth in a time game as the Guardians beat the Dodgers.

After that Kimbrel meltdown, Jansen took to Instagram, posting a meme of Wolverine lying in bed holding a frame with the reliever’s photo on it and the location Dodger Stadium.

Think the Dodgers’ decision to pass on Jansen — who signed with the Braves at one year for $16 million — and trade the White Sox for Kimbrel is also making $16 million still hurts? Expect that decision to come up a time or two over the upcoming series.

ANOTHER ORLANDO ARCIA WALK-OFF pic.twitter.com/8WVXnUvycr — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 21, 2022

7. Orlando proving the man(do) in the clutch

Expecting Orlando Arcia, who has never hit at or above league average in a season, to continue with a wRC+ north of 140 while he’s the shoes of All-Star Ozzie Albies while he’s out rehabbing from a broken foot may not be sustainable.

But if he keeps coming up in the clutch, he may than make up for the deficiencies that are sure to arise as he piles up the plate appearances.

The author of Monday’s walk-off win, Arcia has two game-winning hits on the season and is hitting .400 with an 1.000 OPS in late and close situations (6 for 15).

No player on the Braves roster has been better in those situations, with Arcia’s OPS ranking 35th across baseball.

8. The past comes back to haunt Braves on this day in franchise history

This may not be the trip down memory lane Braves fans want to hear with Freeman coming back to Atlanta for the first time as a Dodger, but on this day in 1996, pieces from the past came back to haunt the club.

One Braves outfielder (Ron Gant) homered on the first pitch from John Smoltz and another (Brian Jordan) drive in a career-high six runs as the Cardinals won 9-2, snapping Smoltz’s 14-game winning streak.

“They’ve definitely got my number, if you want to talk about numbers,” Smoltz said that day.

9. Wishing Freeman a happy birthday

Everything is coming up Freeman ahead of the former MVP’s return, isn’t it? Friday is a former Braves player named Freeman’s birthday, but it isn’t Freddie. It’s the birthday of ex-reliever Sam Freeman, who spent two years in Atlanta, compiling a 3.34 ERA over 121 games and 110 1/3 innings in 2017 and ‘18.

Freeman was one of the more personable players during his time with the team. During spring training, he’d often be at his locker, picking at his teeth with one of those green floss sticks.

He may not have had much of a life in baseball after the Braves released him in March 2019, appearing in a combined eight games that season and the next with the Angels and Nationals before throwing his last inning on Aug. 12, 2020, but the man did have some very nice teeth.