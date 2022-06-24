Braves News: Dansby Swanson on two-homer game, All-Star voting update, and more

The Atlanta Braves secured the series win on Thursday afternoon after defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-6. Dansby Swanson continued his hot streak, homering twice and collecting 3 RBI.

Thursday’s matchup accounted for Swanson’s seventh career game with multiple home runs.

“For me, it’s just trying to keep things simple,” Swanson said following his big day at the plate. “That’s been kind of my biggest thing this season - keeping things simple and doing what I do best and just staying within myself.”

“I give a lot of credit to the guys,” he added. “They’re always believing in me and the coaching staff and everything as well. We’re just going to keep rolling and getting better as we go.”

Swanson and the Braves welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Truist Park for a three-game set beginning tonight at 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

Dansby Swanson’s hot streak, All-Star Game voting, and more in the Battery Power Podcast.

Drew Waters and Braden Shewmake each homered for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. More in the Braves minor league recap.

MLB News:

The San Francisco Giants placed OF Luis Gonzalez on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain retroactive to June 22. The 26-year old has hit .302 this season in 180 plate appearances.

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired RHP David McKay from the New York Yankees for cash considerations. McKay will be sent to Triple-A, after the Yankees recently designated him for assignment. McKay had previously spent Spring Training with the Rays.

The Chicago White Sox have placed INF Danny Mendick on the 10-day IL with an ACL tear. Mendick took over at shortstop while Tim Anderson was absent; he slashed .289/.343/.443 through 106 plate appearances.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo will enter the summer as one of the top trade candidates, and he is already drawing interest. Castillo has made nine starts this season, posting a 3.71 ERA in 51 frames.

Pitcher Cole Hamels is looking to return to the mound in 2023 after being plagued by shoulder injury. Over the last three years, the 38-year-old has tossed less than four innings.