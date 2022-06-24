What to watch for in Friday night’s Dodgers-Braves game

The very-good-in-June Braves face their toughest test of the month yet, as they host the dominant Dodgers for a three-game set in Atlanta. Here’s some things to keep an eye on for the series opener.

What is the deal with Anderson and the third time through the order?

As mentioned in the series preview, the Ian Anderson story so far is kind of a story of two pitchers. Anderson was much better in 2020 and the first half of 2021, before he missed about seven weeks with a shoulder issue. Since then, and through 2022, he hasn’t been particularly effective.

Yet, one glaring thing is that a lot of this lack of effectiveness stems from the old saw of the times through the order penalty. In 2022, Anderson actually has a better xFIP (3.40) the first time through than he did in either 2020 or 2021. Where it gets much worse is the second time through (4.61, compared to 3.92 in 2021 and 2.57 in 2020), and where it gets unplayable is the third time through (5.44).

If you break it down by before/after shoulder injury, you get, instead:

Before: 3.84 xFIP —> 3.51 xFIP —> 3.52 xFIP (-0.33, +0.01)

After: 4.04 xFIP —> 4.50 xFIP —> 4.99 xFIP (+0.46, +0.49)

At this point, those two samples are pretty similar (after is five fewer starts than before). Back before the injury, it was tempting to say that Anderson, with his unorthodox pitching style, is not a good fit for a standard penalty, based on the fact that he didn’t actually experience a penalty. Now, in addition to diminished overall effectiveness, the penalty is massive. The comparable penalty over Anderson’s career for the league is +0.29, +0.33 — Anderson’s is way bigger (in a small-ish sample for this sort of thing).

Notably, Anderson’s pitch mix hasn’t really changed over his career, whether season to season or in terms of times through the order. He is consistently 50ish percent four-seamer, 30ish percent changeup, 20ish percent curveball, and the only thing that happens is that by the third time through, the fastball rate tends to drop to 40 percent, with slight upticks in the other two pitches. That hasn’t changed at all, so whatever is causing the rift between his pre-injury, nonexistent penalty, and his post-injury, exaggerated penalty isn’t that.

In any case, Anderson has faced at least one batter for a third time in 12 of his 13 starts so far. Unless the Braves have a solution for whatever is happening with him in those situations, and are readily implementing it, maybe keep him and his 5ish xFIP out of those situations for the time being? Or pay the price, I guess.

Maybe ease up on the changeup?

The Dodgers will be a tough test for Anderson, no matter what. They come into this game with the second-best xwOBA against right-handers. One reason for that? They eat right-handed changeups alive, with a second-best-in-MLB .363 xwOBA against them. In particular, a bunch of their righties have great inputs against righty-righty changeups this year, and Freddie Freeman’s been no slouch against them either.

On the flip side, they’re pedestrian (14th in MLB, .293 xwOBA) against righty curveballs, and even their overall righty-pounding isn’t driven by hitting four-seamers too well (10th in MLB) relative to other teams. Anderson doesn’t really change his pitch mix in general, but if there was ever a time to try, it might be this game.