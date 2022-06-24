Ian Anderson, Braves set to begin three-game series against Dodgers

After posing a series win against the Giants, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This series will mark the return of Freddie Freeman to Atlanta for the first time as a member of the Dodgers. Freeman will receive his World Series championship ring in a ceremony pregame in front of a sell out crowd.

The Braves dropped two of three to the Dodgers in Los Angeles back in April. Freeman had four hits in the series including two home runs, one of which came in his first at-bat against Atlanta.

Ian Anderson is coming off of a good outing in his last start where he allowed three hits while striking out six over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Anderson has faced the Dodgers once during the regular season where he allowed one hit, three walks and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He has faced them four times during the last two postseasons and has allowed 12 hits and five earned runs in 14 combined innings.

The Dodgers will counter with tough left-hander Julio Urias who is putting together another great season and has been lights out in June. Urias allowed two hits and an unearned run over six innings in his last outing against Cleveland. He has allowed nine hits and three runs over four career appearances (two starts) against Atlanta. The Braves had some success against Urias in the NLCS last season where they pounded him for 11 hits and seven runs in just six innings.

Dansby Swanson homered twice in Thursday’s win and now has three in his last two games. He is 7-for-17 on the current homestand.

Friday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 24, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan