June 24: Dodgers vs Braves

After scoring a series win over the San Francisco Giants, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night in an NLCS rematch. Atlanta is 18-3 in June and is 41-30 on the season. They will enter play Friday four games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings. Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves in the opener while the Dodgers will go with lefty Julio Urias.

First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.