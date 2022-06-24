Dodgers vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NLCS rematch. The series will also mark the return of Freddie Freeman to Atlanta for the first time since signing with Los Angeles during the offseason. Ian Anderson will be on the mound for Atlanta while Julio Urias will get the start for Los Angeles.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the lineup after getting the day off Thursday. Austin Riley is back at third base after sitting out the last two games of the San Francisco series. William Contreras will catch and hit sixth for Atlanta.

For the Dodgers, Freeman will slot into the second spot in the order and play first base. Max Muncy gets the start at third base and will hit clean up. Gavin Lux gets the start at second base and will hit seventh.

Today's Dodgers lineup



Trea Turner, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, 3B

Chris Taylor, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Gavin Lux, 2B

Cody Bellinger, CF

Trayce Thompson, RF



Julio Urias, P — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 24, 2022

Friday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.