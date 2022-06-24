Braves come up short in 4-1 loss to Dodgers

Ian Anderson struggled and the Atlanta Braves were unable to put forth much offense in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night at Truist Park.

It didn't take long for Anderson to find himself in trouble. Trea Turner led off the game with a single before Freddie Freeman received another long standing ovation from the Truist Park crowd. Anderson walked Freeman and then gave up a single to Will Smith that scored Turner to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

After a visit by pitching coach Rick Kranitz, Anderson walked Max Muncy on four pitches to load the bases. Anderson came back and struck out Chris Taylor looking, but Justin Turner followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Freeman to make it 2-0. Anderson got Gavin Lux to fly out to Michael Harris II in center to end the inning. It was a rough start to the game for Anderson who threw 27 pitches in the first with just 11 going for strikes.

Anderson settled in and retired eight straight hitters before Turner, batting for the third time against Anderson in the game, led off the fifth with a solo home run to right to make it 3-0. Things got worse from there as Anderson walked Freeman and then allowed a double to Smith. A walk to Max Muncy ended his night as Brian Snitker summoned Collin McHugh from the bullpen.

McHugh struck out Taylor and then got Justin Turner to bounce into a fielder’s choice out that was turned too awkwardly to be a double play. Freeman scored to extend the lead to 4-0. McHugh then got Lux to ground out to first to end the inning.

It was another tough night for Anderson who allowed six hits, four walks and four runs in four innings. He struck out six while throwing 88 pitches. Two of the runs, two of the walks, and the homer came in his attempt to navigate a lineup a third time; a line of five innings, two runs, six strikeouts, two walks, and zero homers allowed would’ve been much, much better, especially considering how the game started.

While Anderson was struggling, Julio Urias was locked in. Matt Olson led off the second inning with a ground-rule double to left center, but Urias retired the next three hitters in order to leave him stranded. Orlando Arcia reached on a throwing error by Urias in the third, but nothing else.

Urias retired 10 straight hitters before Ronald Acuña Jr. reached on an infield single with one out in the sixth. Dansby Swanson then blooped a single into right that kicked off of Trayce Thompson’s glove. Urias then walked Austin Riley to load the bases. Olson followed with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Acuña to cut the deficit to 4-1. However, the rally would end there as Urias came back and struck out Marcell Ozuna to avoid further damage.

Atlanta threatened again in the eighth as Acuña reached on another swinging bunt with one out. Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson was injured on the play and was forced to leave the game after what looked like a knee injury. Brusdar Graterol replaced Hudson and Swanson greeted him with a single to left that put runners at the corners. However, Austin Riley grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

The Braves got the leadoff man on in the ninth against Craig Kimbrel as Olson singled over the first base bag. However, he sat down the next three in order to end the game.

The series will continue on Saturday with Max Fried matching up against right-hander Mitch White. Andrew Heaney was originally scheduled to start for Los Angeles but has been scratched with shoulder problems.