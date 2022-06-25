This Day in Braves History: June 25

Braves Franchise History

2009 - John Smoltz makes his first start in over a year and plays his first game for a team other than the Atlanta Braves as the Red Sox lose to the Nationals 9-3. Smoltz allowed four runs in the first and is tagged for five over five innings.

MLB History

1915 - Babe Ruth becomes the second player to hit a ball into the right field seats at Fenway Park. He also strikes out eight in a complete game, 9-5 win over the Yankees.

1953 - White Sox manager Paul Richards uses five different first basemen in a 4-2 win over the Yankees.

1966 - Houston second baseman Joe Morgan suffers a broken kneecap when he is struck by a line drive during batting practice. He will miss 40 games with the injury and the Astros will drop 28 of their next 31.

1967 - Ernie Banks homers twice in support of rookie Joe Niekro in an 8-0 win by the Cubs over the Astros.

1983 - The Mariners fire manager Rene Lachemann and replace him with Del Crandell. Seattle is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

1986 - The Phillies release 41-year old Steve Carlton and call up Bruce Ruffin to take his spot in the rotation.

1987 - Dwight Gooden and the Mets beat the Cubs 8-2 giving him 10 straight victories over Chicago. The streak will be snapped on August 9, but he will then post another 12-straight victories over them.

1988 - Cal Ripken Jr. plays in his 1,000th consecutive game in a 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.

