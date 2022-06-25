Braves News: Ian Anderson talks Freddie Freeman’s return after Braves drop game one

It was a memorable night at Truist Park on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-1. An emotional Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta in Dodger Blue and received his well-deserved World Series ring. Freeman was welcomed with a standing ovation and much applause moments before his first at-bat, where he faced RHP Ian Anderson.

“You knew it was gonna be a big moment,” Anderson said on Freeman’s return. “That’s part of the reason we love playing here. We knew the fans were gonna give him a great reception, and he deserved every second of it.”

“It’s cool to be a part of a moment like that,” he added. “You don’t know if you’re ever going to do that again.”

The Braves look to even things up tonight with Max Fried on the bump. First pitch is set for 7:15 ET.

Braves News:

Freddie Freeman discusses the significance of his World Series ring and what the city of Atlanta means to him as he fought tears in Friday’s press conference.

Andrew Hoffman had a strong outing with the Rome Braves, tossing six scoreless innings and lowering his ERA to 2.48. Plus, more news and notes in the Braves minor league recap.

A huge series against the Dodgers is now underway as Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta for the first time. The Starting Nine dives into every asset the Braves have heading into the weekend.

Freddie Freeman’s return, Dansby Swanson’s MVP numbers, and more in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Daniel Hudson’s season will likely come to an end after he undergoes ACL surgery in his left knee. Hudson attempted to field a grounder during Friday’s matchup versus the Braves and suffered a torn ligament. Hudson will be further examined to confirm the diagnosis.

The New York Yankees and OF Aaron Judge avoided arbitration after agreeing to a deal with a $19M guarantee. Judge is currently leading the league in home runs with 27.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder strain. Because this is his second stint on the IL this season, Heaney has only made three starts for the Dodgers, but puts up a spectacular 0.59 ERA.

Tampa Bay Rays OF Manuel Margot has been diagnosed with a significant strain of the patellar tendon. The injury will not require surgery, and skipper Kevin Cash is hopeful for a return this season.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent thumb surgery on Friday to repair a torn ligament. Perez will require a recovery time of eight weeks and will require a minor league rehab start before returning to the bigs.