Braves Notes: Ian Anderson’s start, Freddie Freeman, injury updates and more

Friday’s loss by the Atlanta Braves to the Los Angeles Dodgers had a bit of everything. It was an emotional night as Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta and received his World Series championship ring. For a moment, the game kind of took a backseat to the festivities and Atlanta starter Ian Anderson admitted after the game that it was kind of difficult to lock back in after Freeman’s moment.

“You knew is going to be a big moment. That’s part of the reason why we all love playing here,” Anderson said after the game. “We knew the fans were gonna give him a great reception and he deserved every second of it. It’s tough to kind of focus back in and I kind of felt like I was underwater in the first thing a little bit, moving a little slow and couldn’t figure it out.”

Three batters into the game, the Dodgers had a run in and runners at second and third against Anderson. He did a pretty good job of escaping the inning with just two runs scoring considering that only 11 of his 27 pitches landed in the strike zone.

He worked around a couple of singles in the second and settled in and retired eight straight hitters. However, Trea Turner led off the fifth with a solo home run to right field and things spiraled from there.

“Just a little scattergun in the first inning pretty much. Then he kind of got on a roll there,” Brian Snitker said of Anderson’s start. “I just hoping to get another inning out of him really. It’s Turner, I don’t know how, that ball was kind of up and he just hit it.”

“Willie stayed with me and we were able to kind of get in a groove, two through four,” Anderson said. “In the fifth, I thought I made two pretty good pitches. I thought the pitch to Turner was a pretty good pitch. He put a good swing on it and got it out. Then the one to Smith was well below the zone and he put a good swing on it and got it down the line. Yeah, it kind of spiraled a little quickly. I thought Collin did a really good job coming in, and the whole bullpen really, it’s going to be huge for the rest of the series.”

Collin McHugh entered a bases loaded with no one out situation and was able to get out of it with just one run scoring. It was McHugh’s third appearance since returning from a bout with Covid

“He did a great job and that was good too after him being down for so long,” Snitker said of McHugh. “He got a one plus [against the Giants] and then to go three innings. I kind of feel like we got him back right where he needs to be. That was good. That was really great for us and him I think to cover those innings.”

Anderson’s season has been full of ups and downs so far. Coming into Friday’s game, he had pitched into the sixth inning in six of his past seven starts. He was able to settle in after a rough first inning, but things fell apart again in the fifth. While the results weren’t good, Anderson found some positives to take away from the start and believes he can build on them going forward.

“I’ll put this one in the middle,” Anderson replied when asked where Friday’s start ranks on the season. “I thought I had pretty good swing and miss stuff. I thought the change up was actually really good. But it’s a good team where you have to put it in that spot. If it’s below, they’re gonna take it and if it’s above they’re gonna put a good swing on it. So, kind of ran into that a little bit, but for the most part, I thought we did a good job, and you gotta give credit to their guy, too. He threw the ball really well.

Freddie Freeman’s return

The focus Friday was mostly on Freeman’s return. Brian Snitker presented him with his championship ring in the middle of the field before the game and later talked about the big ovation that he received from the fans.

It was good. Before the game, the ceremony, I thought the fans were unbelievable with the ovation they gave him,” Snitker said. “I was really proud of them because that guy meant a lot to us.”

“A little bit, definitely,” Anderson said when asked if it was still a little strange to see Freeman in a Dodgers uniform. “Still obviously good camaraderie with the guys that got on base and when he was on base, but we want to compete against against that team against those guys and against him now. So, that’s kind of the main goal at the end of the day.”

Injury updates on Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek

Prior to Friday’s game, Snitker provided an update on a couple of injured players. Eddie Rosario has been taking batting practice and working out on the field with the team at Truist Park, but there was still no word on when he might begin a rehab assignment.

“I just saw him in a cage and he’s just doing his workouts,” Snitker said. “I think he is amping up things and doing more baseball stuff. I don’t know what the timetable is. He’s feeling good.”

Tyler Matzek has resumed throwing and is scheduled to throw a live BP session Saturday.

“He’s throwing, he feels good. I think he’s got to live BP tomorrow. So that’s kind of where he’s at and all good stuff so he’s progressing forward and it’s all good.”