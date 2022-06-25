Can Fried dominate Dodgers again?

Friday didn’t go ideally for the Braves, as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Dodgers. But, fear not: Saturday is a new day, and the Braves have the immense luxury of throwing Max Fried at their formidable rivals tonight.

Max Fried, as you know, is really good. Really good. His 2.4 fWAR on the year ties him for sixth-best in MLB among starters, and his xFIP- of 74 is better than two of the other guys above him. Overall, he brings a dominant 65 ERA-, 69 FIP-, 74 xFIP- line into this game. Part of how amazing he’s been is just how consistently he’s eviscerated opposing teams. In 14 starts, he’s had an FIP- above 83 just three times (all of those three above 100). In those 14 starts, he has zero games with an xFIP- above 100. If you only care about results and take Game Score literally, the story is similar: he has as many games in which he outright dominated (85 Game Score v2) as he does that were below average (Game Score v2 below 50).

Here’s the kicker: Fried’s best start of the year? It came against these self-same Dodgers. On April 19, in L.A., Fried twirled seven scoreless innings with an 8/0 K/BB ratio... against one of the best offensive teams in baseball. Asking him to repeat the feat may be too much, but would you really doubt what Fried can accomplish at this point?

Fried’s mound opponent in this game was supposed to be veteran southpaw Andrew Heaney, but the latter has been sent back to the Injured List with shoulder issues for the second time this year. Given Heaney’s status, the Dodgers will deploy swingman Mitch White as the starter tonight.

White started the season in L.A.’s bullpen, where he had a 120/86/91 line while throwing long-ish relief. More recently, he’s taken four turns in the rotation, with an 82/96/88 line that is far more than just decent or fill-in quality — though he’s averaged just over four innings per start and hasn’t exceeded five frames in any of those four tries. The Braves should be at least a little familiar with White, as he threw two innings of relief against them in April, A procession of Dodger relievers will likely follow, especially if the Braves put the screws to White early.

Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Atlanta Braves

Saturday, June 25, 2022

7:15 pm EDT

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Ch. 176