What to watch for in Saturday night’s Dodgers-Braves game

All eyes should be on Max Fried tonight, to see if he can craft an encore to his earlier domination of the Dodgers, and help the Braves even this series. But, check this out:

Tricky, tricky Fried (maybe)

At this point, Fried has a five-pitch mix, but his four-seamer is still his most common offering, coming out of his hand about 30 percent of the time. (This is a decline from pre-2022, when he threw it around 40 percent of the time — his newfound changeup has eaten into the four-seamer’s usage.)

The Dodgers, though, are interesting in this regard. They’re tied with the Braves for MLB’s fourth-highest xwOBA (.351), but they’re a little worse against lefties (.347, eighth). Critically, they’re below-average against lefty four-seamers (.348, tied for 19th). This isn’t a new trend, they were similarly meh against them in 2021, and were downright awful against them over the first two weeks of 2022, before Fried started against them in L.A. Given all that, you might figure something like, “The Dodgers struggle against lefty four-seamers, this is a great opportunity for Fried to up his usage of that pitch and overpower them,” right? Makes sense.

Except, that’s not what he did. Instead, he did the opposite: his start against the Dodgers featured his second-lowest four-seamer usage of the year. Instead, he threw more sinkers and changeups, two pitches that the Dodgers are relatively better against (ninth and 12th, respectively, in xwOBA against those pitches thrown by lefties this year). The Dodgers were third against lefty sinkers in 2021, so this was somewhat of a gambit, but it worked out great.

So, Fried has some options. He can try to repeat what he did in April and hope that’s still surprising. He can actually try to get by with more four-seamers, playing it straight, as it were. Maybe he’ll bust something else out. It should be fun to watch.

Scald White’s four-seamer

Mitch White’s pitch mix is very generic — he’s basically 50/25/25 four-seamer/curve/slider, and he’s effective because his breaking pitches have good shape. His command is mediocre, but he spots the slider on the edge enough to rack up strikeouts and make it a quality offering. His fastball, on the other hand, has little going for it and isn’t commanded well, so it gets brutalized — a .412 xwOBA-against right now, with a measly whiff rate of 12 percent.

Good news, then: the Braves looooove four-seamers. They have the best xwOBA against them in MLB (.417!). The list of players the Braves have that don’t brutalize them is shorter than the list they do: of 17 players that have ended a PA with a righty four-seamer this year, ten have an xwOBA against them of over .400. The ones that don’t currently on the roster are Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, Travis d’Arnaud, Guillermo Heredia, and Phil Gosselin. Marcell Ozuna, for all of his myriad issues, has a .613 xwOBA against righty four-seamers, second in MLB for anyone with 40+ PAs ending with that pitch only to Aaron Judge. Orlando Arcia is at .537, Matt Olson is at .505, and the list goes on.

If the Braves start both Ozuna and William Contreras (.446), they could run out a lineup where seven of nine guys should be able to absolutely obliterate White’s primary offering, forcing him to adjust and possibly walk a bunch of guys. Of course, it’s baseball, and anything can happen, but look to see if four-seamers are just flying out of the yard tonight.