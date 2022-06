Max Fried will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves Saturday as they try to get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves dropped the opener 4-1 in Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta. Fried will match up against Mitch White who will step in for the injured Andrew Heaney for the Dodgers Saturday.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.