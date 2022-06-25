Eddie Rosario to begin rehab assignment Saturday night in Nashville

Eddie Rosario is on his way back. The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday that Rosario will begin a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers in Nashville Saturday night and begin his journey back to the major league roster.

Rosario was placed on the injured list on April 26 due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina. He underwent corrective laser surgery and was expected to miss between eight and 12 weeks. Rosario has been working out on the field before games at Truist Park and recently ramped up his baseball activities according to manager Brian Snitker.

Rosario was clearly not himself as he got off to a 3-for-44 start at the plate and was shaky defensively as well committing three errors in the outfield. It will be interesting to see where he fits into the Braves’ outfield picture once he returns. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris have locked down two of the outfield spots. Adam Duvall has hit better since shifting back to left, but his overall numbers are still underwhelming. Marcell Ozuna has continued to struggle as well so there is a chance that Rosario could take a few at-bats away from him as well.