Braves bounce back from bad bullpen, dump Dodgers 5-3

For much of the season, the bullpen has been this team’s rock. The offense and defense have been atrocious at times; the rotation has had its issues. But the bullpen, well, that generally-unreliable unit has been above and beyond. So, it’s nice to be able to say that when the bullpen’s best arm faltered, the Braves didn’t follow suit. The offense picked it right up, and the Braves evened the series with the Dodgers as a result.

Early on, this game, like the game of baseball itself, was about Max Fried. He was, once again, so good. Through six frames, Fried flummoxed the Dodgers to the tune of a 7/0 K/BB ratio and nothing but goose eggs on the scoreboard. Trea Turner started the game with a single but Fried retired the next three; a few innings later, Fried erased a different leadoff single by getting Turner to hit into a double play on a 3-1 count, busting out a sinker that played its part to perfection. After stranding another leadoff single in the fourth, Fried briefly went into overdrive, eviscerating the Los Angeles bats by striking out the side in the fifth, and getting two strikeouts that helped him work around a one-out double in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers did not get quite the same from Mitch White, which is understandable, because after all, there is only one Max Fried. The Braves struggled to connect off White early, but Michael Harris II led off the third with a weird double that was A) a barrel; B) should’ve been caught; but also C) misplayed by Trayce Thompson in right field and therefore wasn’t a barreled out. A few pitches later, Dansby Swanson jumped over a hanging slider from White and smashed it into center for a two-run homer that opened the scoring.

White was chased from the game in the fifth — the Dodgers let him start the inning despite facing the dreaded third time through the order, and all they got for their trouble was back-to-back singles and Alex Vesia forced to come in with men on and no actual outs gained. Vesia struck out Matt Olson, and then picked off Ronald Acuña Jr. in a weird play where Dansby Swanson was actually the guy kicked off the bases. That ended up being quite consequential, because Austin Riley doubled off Vesia a few pitches later, making it a 3-0 game (instead of a possible 4-0 score).

The Braves threatened again in the sixth against Vesia, as Marcell Ozuna walked and Harris singled, but David Price came on and struck out Acuña to keep his team’s deficit at three runs.

Which brought us to the seventh, where things got wild. Fried was sharp through most of the game, especially the middle innings, but faltered to start this one. His first and only walk of the game started the inning, and then he fell behind Justin Turner 2-0 before allowing a loopy single into left that put runners on the corners. Fried bounce back: Thompson went down swinging on three pitches, and then Hanser Alberto on four. But, on a 3-2 pitch to Cody Bellinger, Fried left his curveball a little too high, and Bellinger almost clubbed it for a three-run homer, but pulled it just foul. On the next pitch, a sinker, Bellinger did what Fried wanted, but the grounder rolled through to make it a 3-1 game.

Out went Fried, and in came... Will Smith?! Yeah, Will Smith. Set to face two righties, and then a lefty. The first righty, Austin Barnes, singled, making it 3-2. The second righty, Trea Turner, walked. That brought up the lefty, who happened to be Freddie Freeman. It was a big moment, and in this one, Smith prevailed, getting Freeman to chase a nowhere-near slider to end the inning with the lead intact.

It didn’t stay intact long. Former Brave Evan Phillips breezed through the bottom of the seventh, and then on the first pitch of the eighth, the other (good) Will Smith took A.J. Minter deep to left-center to tie the game. Welp. Minter later gave up a single and a steal of second, but he struck out the other three batters in the inning.

And now, it was time for resilience. Resilience looked like this: first, Travis d’Arnaud repaid the first-pitch favor by nearly homering on that offering from Brusdar Graterol. It went for a loud double. Two pitches later, the Braves had the lead:

Ozuna has had a bazillion issues this year, many of which aren’t things he has control over, and one of those is how in addition to underperforming his inputs, his actual useful outputs don’t tend to happen in important situations. Well, happily, that wasn’t the case here, as this was a pretty big situation.

After that big blast, Kenley Jansen came on and decided to be the avatar of “no more drama, guys.” He struck out the side on 14 pitches, sending the Braves home with a rewarding, well-deserved victory. The Braves will try to take the series tomorrow as Spencer Strider faces off against Tony Gonsolin.