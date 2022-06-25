Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game with sore foot

Ronald Acuña Jr. left Saturday’s win over the Dodgers between the eighth and ninth inning due to a sore foot. Acuña fouled a pitch off his foot earlier in the game. Guillermo Heredia took his place in right field for the final three outs.

Brian Snitker didn’t have an update after the game and said that Acuña was being checked out by the team’s training staff.

“I don’t know they’re checking him out. He fouled that ball off his foot and he’s really sore,” Snitker said. “So we don’t want to take any chances. We will probably know more tomorrow.”

When asked if they thought it could be something serious like a fracture, Snitker replied that he didn’t think so but that they should know more in the morning.

“I don’t think so. I think it’s just really sore and they didn’t want him coming out of the box or hurting anything else. So we’ll see where he’s at in the morning.”

Acuña was 1-for-4 at the plate and scored from second on a fifth inning double by Austin Riley. The Braves will wrap up a three-game series with the Dodgers Sunday night.