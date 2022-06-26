Braves News: Braves continue to roll, Acuna injury, Rosario update, more

It was a busy day of Braves news on Saturday, as Eddie Rosario went out on rehab assignment, Ronald Acuna suffered what appears to be a minor injury late in the game, and there was obviously a game against the Giants. The Braves won the game 5-3 as Max Fried dominated and the Braves offense popped a couple of two-run homers and sequenced their way to another run. The Braves secured a winning homestand against two very good teams in the Giants and the Dodgers, as they have gone 4-2 in the first six games, with one more game against the Dodgers to go. This is has been a really nice showing from the Braves against some tough opponents as they are finally playing to their talent level and getting the results to show for it.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the fun 5-3 victory against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Ronald Acuna left the game early with what is suspected to be merely a bruised and not severely damaged foot as a result of a foul ball.

Eddie Rosario began his rehab assignment in triple-A.

MLB News

The Astros no-hit the formidable Yankees on Saturday.

Former number 1 overall pick Matt Appel finally got called up to the big show.

Bryce Harper fractured his thumb as it was hit by a pitch.