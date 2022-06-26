Spencer Strider, Braves look to finish off series win against Dodgers

Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves will try to end their homestand on a good note with a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday evening at Truist Park. The Braves dropped the opener Friday, 4-1, but scored a 5-3 victory Saturday thanks to another stellar performance by Max Fried and a clutch two-run home run by Marcell Ozuna in the eighth inning. Atlanta enters play Sunday with a 42-31 record and are five games back of the New York Mets for the division lead.

Spencer Strider will make his sixth start of the season and will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing in his last start. Strider wasn’t able to escape the fourth inning last time out where he allowed six hits and six runs against the Giants. Prior to that, he had allowed a total of three runs over his previous 15 1/3 innings.

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin will be on the mound Sunday and looking to continue a breakout season. Gonsolin has made 13 starts and has a 1.58 ERA and a 3.44 FIP in 68 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and two runs, including a pair of homers, in five innings of his last start against the Reds. He has allowed a total of three runs in 23 1/3 innings in June and hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any start this season.

Dansby Swanson had two more hits including his 12th home run of the season in Saturday’s win. He has hit seven home runs in his last 15 games and leads all of Major League Baseball with a .392 average since May 23.

Ronald Acuna Jr. left Saturday’s game in the ninth inning with what was described as a sore foot. Acuna fouled a ball of his left foot early in the game. Brian Snitker said after the game that Acuna was being checked out and that they didn’t think it was serious, but they would see how he felt when he comes in on Sunday.

Sunday’s game will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and is scheduled to get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, June 26, 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan