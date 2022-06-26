June 26: Dodgers vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for another series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta dropped the opener, 4-1, but came back on Saturday to score a 5-3 win behind another strong performance by Max Fried and a clutch two-run home run by Marcell Ozuna in the eighth inning. Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves Sunday while Tony Gonsolin will be on the mound for the Dodgers.

Sunday’s game will be featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and is scheduled to get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET.