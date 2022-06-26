Dodgers vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to finish their homestand on a good note when they wrap up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr. left Saturday’s game early due to a sore foot and is out of the lineup Sunday. He is day-to-day with a sore left foot according to manager Brian Snitker. Dansby Swanson will move up into the leadoff spot and will be followed by Travis d’Arnaud. Marcell Ozuna will get a start in left field and will hit fifth while William Contreras slots in as the DH and will be hitting seventh.

For the Dodgers, Max Muncy returns to the lineup and will hit cleanup and play third base. Cody Bellinger moves up to sixth in the order while Zach McKinstry gets a start in right field and will hit eighth.

Sunday’s game will be featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and is scheduled to get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET.