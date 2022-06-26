What to watch for in Sunday night’s Dodgers-Braves game

The Braves evened the series last night and can take the series tonight. Some things to keep an eye on...

Strider’s velocity, of course

Spencer Strider had arguably his worst career start in his last outing against the Giants. His four strikeouts were the fewest he had collected in a start so far. His velocity was notably down.

The reason for the drop isn’t confirmed. It’s possible that he took a little off in an attempt to throw more strikes, given how patient the Giants are as a team. It’s possible that he was feeling a bit of fatigue from throwing a career-high 106 pitches against the Nationals in the outing prior. Or, there could be an injury or something similar in play, though we hope not.

Needless to say, the Braves can’t really afford for Strider to carry on with the lack of effectiveness he showed against the Giants, so we’ll likely all be keeping a close eye on his velocity.

Split History

Splitters are kinda weird. They’re definitely a “real” pitch, but they’re infrequently thrown. The number of splitters, as a percent of all pitches thrown, hasn’t exceeded 1.8 percent since detailed pitch tracking data have been available (from 2008). Only 59 pitchers threw at least one splitter last year, and only 30 threw more than 100.

Why talk about splitters? Because Tony Gonsolin throws one as his secondary pitch. Here’s a history of the current hitters on the Braves’ roster and splitters, going back to 2015:

There’s not a lot to go on there! Gonsolin is able to use his splitter as a way of taking pressure off his four-seamer, which isn’t that great in and of itself. Given that he largely throws a curve to lefties and a slider to righties, it forces batters to cover three pitches. Hopefully the Braves are up to the task of contending with a pitch they rarely see.