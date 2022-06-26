Ronald Acuña Jr. day-to-day, Tyler Matzek to begin rehab assignment

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the Braves lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers and is day-to-day going forward according to manager Brian Snitker. Acuña fouled a ball off his left foot in the third inning of Saturday’s game and he said that it continued to get worse as the game progressed.

X-Rays and an MRI both came back clean, but Acuña was in the clubhouse on a scooter because he can’t put any weight on it.

“I don’t know. Nothing’s broke or anything. So that’s good and we’ll just do day to day,” Snitker said when asked about Acuña’s status. “An X-ray, MRI, the whole thing. Everything checked out good. Its just bruised. So, probably good that we have the day off tomorrow. They’ll treat him up all day today and see where he’s at Tuesday.”

The Braves are off Monday before beginning a stretch of 20 straight games without a day off.

Tyler Matzek heading out on rehab assignment

The Braves did get some good news on the injury front as Tyler Matzek will head to Augusta and begin a rehab assignment with the Greenjackets on Tuesday.

Tyler Matzek is headed to Augusta tomorrow. He expects to begin a rehab assignment when the Low-A affiliate begins its series Tuesday.



He has been out since May with a left shoulder impingement. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 26, 2022

Matzek has been out with an impingement in his throwing shoulder since late May. He completed a live BP session Saturday and has slowly been ramping up his baseball activities.

Snitker said that Matzek will likely need several appearances to ramp back up and didn’t have a timeline on when he or Eddie Rosario, who began a rehab assignment at Gwinnett Saturday, might return to the roster.