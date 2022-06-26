Recap: Jansen blows ninth inning lead, Braves lose wild game in extra innings 5-3.

The theme of the game Sunday night in Atlanta: starting pitching. As the Braves and Dodgers played the rubber game of their 3-game series on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, both starting pitchers shoved for their respective teams.

For the Braves, rookie Spencer Strider continued his special season, tossing 6 shutouts innings, blowing 99-100 mph fastballs by Dodger hitters all night. Strider finished the night with 6 innings pitched, 5 hits, 0 earned runs, 7 strikeouts and 0 walks while generating 16 whiffs on 51 swings over 95 total pitches.

For the Dodgers, Tony Gonsolin built on his impressive season, with 5 plus innings of one run ball himself, lowering his season long ERA to a ridiculous 1.58. Gonsolin’s final line was 5.2 innings pitched, 5 hits, 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Gonsolin had a scoreless outing going into the bottom of the 6th, but gave up a leadoff double to Travis d’Arnaud, who was moved over to third on an Austin Riley groundout, and scored on a 2-out bloop single to center from Marcell Ozuna. The Braves actually put together a dangerous rally after that when Dave Roberts went to his bullpen and called on reliever Yency Almonte. Almonte immediately hit Orlando Arcia with a pitch and then walked William Contreras to load the bases. Adam Duvall got ahead 2-0 in the count but grounded out to third base to end the inning.

For Strider, he mostly pitched in stress-free innings, as is normally the case when you only give up five baserunners in six innings. His one high-stress inning came in the top of the sixth as he faced the top of the Dodgers order a third time. After getting Trea Turner to ground out to start the inning, Freddie Freeman singled followed by a Will Smith double to put runners on 2nd and third with one out. Atlanta brought the infield in, which immediately paid off as Max Muncy grounded directly to Orlando Arcia, who threw Freeman out at home. Strider then threw maybe his best slider of the year to Justin Tuner on a 1-2 pitch to strike him out and end the inning.

From there it was a bullpen game. Dylan Lee and Jesse Chavez combined to pitch a scoreless seventh, though not without some drama. Lee got the first hitters out relatively easily, but gave up an 0-2 hit to pinch hitter Chris Taylor. Manager Brian Snitker decided to bring in the right-handed Jesse Chavez to face the right-handed Trayce Thompson. Chavez immediately walked Thompson to put two runners on for Trea Turner. But Chavez put out the fire he help create by striking Turner out on a perfectly placed 3-2 cutter.

Braves added to their 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh after Michael Harris II and Dansby Swanson lead the inning off with back-to-back singles. Both runners moved up to third on a double-steal and the Braves had 2nd and 3rd no one out. After d’Arnaud weakly grounded out to a drawn in infield, and a walk to Matt Olson, Austin Riley hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, bringing in Harris for the second run.

Snitker turned to AJ Minter for the 8th, and it was vintage Minter in this one. After striking out Freeman on five pitches, Minter only need four more pitches to get two ground outs from Smith and Muncy to end the eighth.

In a 2-0 game, it was closer Kenley Jansen on for the ninth and it looked like it was going to be vintage Jansen. He struck out Justin Turner and Bellinger to start the inning before Gavin Lux lined a 2-out single to right. Chris Taylor then lined another single, this time to left field, and LA had two on with two out. After a steal to put two guys in scoring position, Trayce Thompson flared a ball just over the glove of Matt Olson for a game tying 2-run single. It was Jansen’s 4th blown save of the season.

The Braves went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth and Manfred-ball was going to decide this one.

With Trea Turner starting the inning at second and Will Smith on the mound in the 10th, Freddie Freeman lined an RBI double to the right field corner, giving LA their first lead of the night. Smith did a good job limiting the damage to just one which gave Atlanta a chance in the bottom half.

For the Braves, they started the 10th with d’Arnaud on second and he was immediately driven in by an Olson RBI single to tie the game again at 3-3. The Braves mounted a small rally after that but could push across the winning the run.

In the 11th, Snitker turned to veteran Darren O’Day to get some key outs. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for the 39-year-old. Chris Taylor yanked an RBI double off Austin Riley’s glove, followed by Trea Turner adding some insurance with an RBI single. The Braves went down in order without scoring a run in the bottom of the 11th to lose a heartbreaker.

With the loss, the Braves fall to 42-32 on the year and finished a 7-game home stand against the Giants and Dodgers with a 4-3 record. The Mets and Padres both lost today, so the Braves didn’t lose ground in either the NL East race, or the Wild Card standings. Of course, they blew a big chance to gain ground.

Braves have an off-day Monday before heading to Philadelphia to start a 3-game series Tuesday night.