This Day in Braves History: June 27

Braves Franchise History

1959 - Hank Aaron is voted into the All-Star game unanimously by the players.

1982 - The Braves tie a major league record by converting seven double plays in a 2-0 win over the Reds in 14 innings. Mario Soto pitches 10 scoreless innings for Cincinnati. The loss begins a stretch for the Reds where they will lose 20 of their next 23 games.

1987 - Tony Gwynn records three hits in an 8-4 win over the Braves to raise his batting average to .387. Gwynn will win his second batting title with a .370 record.

2000 - The Braves back off from their decision to bar their team announcers from their charter flights. Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren, Joe Simpson and Don Sutton were kicked off a flight in Montreal and had to take a commercial flight after they had raised questions about the catcher’s box at Turner Field.

2001 - Chipper Jones drove in three runs as the Braves defeat the Phillies 10-4 to knock them out of first place. Philadelphia was 35-18 on June 1 and led Atlanta by eight games in the standings.

MLB History

1939 - The Dodgers and the Bees play an epic, 23 inning, 2-2 game that is called on account of darkness after 5 hours and 15 minutes. Whit Wyatt pitches 16 innings for the Dodgers.

1963 - A rarity in Detroit as Norm Cash plays an entire game at first base without a chance.

1967 - Al Kaline suffers a broken hand and will miss 28 games after he slams his bat into the bat rack after a strikeout against Sam McDowell.

1973 - Joe Torre hits for the cycle to help the Cardinals to a blowout win over the Pirates, 15-4.

1985 - Jeffrey Leonard becomes the first Giant to hit for the cycle since Dave Kingman in 1972 in a 7-6 loss to the Reds.

1986 - Giants second baseman Robby Thompson sets a major league record when he is caught stealing four times in a 7-6, 12 inning loss to the Reds.

1999 - The last major league game is played at the Kingdome in front of over 56,000 fans as the Mariners beat the Rangers 5-2. Ken Griffey Jr. hits the last homer in the stadium’s history. Seattle will open their new stadium, Safeco Field, on July 15.

