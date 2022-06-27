Braves News: Sunday Night Struggles, Injury Updates, more

The Braves came into this week 15-2 in June, including a 14 game winning streak.

The Braves end this week with a 19-5 record in June after going 4-3 this week, which should certainly count as a success considering the upgrade in competition via the Giants and Dodgers.

However, before an off day today, Sunday night was not the best of experiences. After Spencer Strider produced arguably his best start of the season, the Braves offense missed plenty of opportunities to extend the lead. Unfortunately, the Braves bullpen then gave up the lead twice in a 5-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Compared to plenty of previous success this season, the Braves bullpen has struggled over the past week, as their 4.62 ERA ranks 21st in the majors over that stretch. However, a big reason for the struggles has been a bit of bad luck. Braves relievers have experienced a .424 BABIP, by far the highest in the majors, over the past week. Over that same stretch, the Atlanta bullpen has the second best K/9 rate and best xFIP (2.45) in the majors. So while Sunday night was not a fun way to end a successful home stand, it seems the Braves bullpen just needs a bit better luck and better results will continue to come.

Braves News

Ronald Acuna Jr. did injure his left foot on Saturday; while there is no fracture and in general it seems that the injury is not considered serious, he remains day-to-day. Tyler Matzek will also begin a rehab assignment this week.

JJ Niekro is carrying on the legacy of one of the most prestigious family names in Braves franchise history.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland look at the week that was, including Sunday Night’s less than ideal developments, on the latest Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News