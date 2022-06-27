Spencer Strider continues to impress since joining rotation

Spencer Strider turned in another strong performance Sunday night for the Atlanta Braves and again showed that they made the correct choice when they inserted him into the rotation. Strider matched Dodgers’ starter Tony Gonsolin pitch-for-pitch and put the Braves in position to win before the bullpen faltered late.

“I’m just glad I kept us in the in the ball game,” Strider said after the game. “Gonsolin was really good, keeping guys off balance and so I just felt like I had to go pitch for pitch with him and give us some time to get the bats going and get to him. There were some sequences and some pitches that I’d like to have back. It was a good outing but still stuff to work on for sure.”

In some ways, it was an important outing for Strider who was coming off one of his worst outings of the season where he allowed six runs and failed to escape the fourth inning against the Giants. He didn’t dwell on that bad outing and instead got right back to work.

“I edited my routine a lot, trying to conserve energy,” Strider said of his preparation for Sunday’s start. “It’s kind of the point in the year last year where we started to have to condense things and cut out stuff that didn’t seem essential. So I did that today. I felt like I had more energy, more in the tank for sure from the get go. That’s all I’m looking for is just trying to get as many outs as I can get.”

“I told him, you had a rough one the last time, he went to work, and then made adjustments,” Brian Snitker said of Strider’s start. “It was really impressive. I thought what he did was really good. Probably the experience of the time before is going to serve him well, because he doesn’t have a whole lot of that. Now he’s amassing experiences and things like that. So I thought that was outstanding.”

Strider began the season in the bullpen as the Braves went through several options as they tried to fill the fifth starter spot. He moved into the rotation on May 30 and has provided some stability for the rotation. It probably isn’t a coincidence that Atlanta’s impressive run in June has coincided with Strider’s move to the rotation.

“We’re not moving guys here and there and allowing guys to probably stay where they belong, and continue to stay on their routines,” Snitker said. “Now, between here and Gwinnett, we have nine starters that are on their routines. Its huge here to have that fifth guy and not have to make all those moves and worry about things and all that. He’s really provided a nice stabilizing force for us.”

One of the big questions about Strider as a starter was if he could successfully mix a third pitch, his changeup, into the equation. Per Baseball Savant, Strider threw the change six times in Sunday’s start. He is still reliant on the fastball and slider, but is gaining confidence in the change which would go a long way towards his future success as a starter.

“I know guys are going to be on the fastball. It’s what they’re looking for,” Strider said. “I gotta get ahead and then second, third time through the lineup, see what the swings are looking like, see what they’re on and then figure out how to adjust from there.”

While it certainly looks like Strider’s grip on a rotation spot is secure, he isn’t approaching things that way. He has shown that he is a valuable piece no matter if it is in the rotation or as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.

“I think the proof comes every out and nobody’s job is secure, certainly not mine,” Strider said. “I’m here to pitch in whatever role is most valuable for the team. That’s what I’m gonna do. I look at every outing as another opportunity to solidify myself. I go in every game with the mindset that nothing’s permanent. What’s best for the team could change and I could be back in the bullpen and that’s that’s fine with me. I’m just here to pitch. If I’m starting, just get as many outs as I can and put us in a good position to win.”