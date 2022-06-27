Braves head to Philadelphia for three-game set against the Phillies

After a solid homestand against two of the National League’s best teams, the Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road for a six-game trip starting with a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Atlanta is 42-32 on the season and five games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings. They are 18-15 on the road and are 9-2 in their last 11 away from Truist Park.

The Phillies suffered a big blow Saturday night when Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb after he was hit by a pitch from Blake Snell. He was placed on the 10-day Injured List Sunday, but it is still unknown how much time he will miss or if he will need to have surgery. While Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins are hitting well above league average, Philadelphia will be hard pressed to replace Harper, who was again performing at an MVP level, hitting .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and a 166 wRC+.

If not for the Braves, the Phillies would be the hottest team in the National League in June. Philadelphia is 18-6 after going 10-18 in May, but haven’t been able to gain any ground on Atlanta who is 19-5. Still, the Braves shouldn’t relax, because the Phillies aren’t really bad anymore. They’re kind of like a worse Braves team.

The Phillies have massive defensive problems, putting them fourth-worst in MLB in defensive value, but we knew that. Their aggregate hitting is not much worse than the Braves in terms of outputs (103 wRC+ to the Braves’ 107) or inputs (Braves are third in MLB with a .351 xwOBA, Phillies are eighth at .342). The Braves are second in pitching fWAR (rotation seventh, bullpen first); the Phillies are fourth, with MLB’s best rotation and a bullpen just barely outside the top 10.

It’s perhaps not surprising that two teams built around dingers and not really fielding have taken off as dingers have gotten easier to hit. The Phillies are more defensively-limited and that continues to get in their way, but the Braves have to face both Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola on the road in this series, so an extreme degree of confidence may not be warranted.

Tuesday, June 28, 7:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Charlie Morton (14 GS, 74.1 IP, 26.7 K%, 8.1 BB%, 4.84 ERA, 4.18 FIP)

Charlie Morton got off to a tough start in 2022, but is starting to turn things around in June. Morton struggled to produce many swings and misses through the first two months of the season. His strikeout rate has been on the rise, though, as he has struck out 40 hitters and walked just four in 25 innings in June. Morton faced the Phillies back in late May and wasn’t sharp, allowing nine hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Zack Wheeler (13 GS, 74.2 IP, 28.3 K%, 5.9 BB%, 2.77 ERA, 2.26 FIP)

Right-hander Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies in the opener. After a bit of a slow start, Wheeler has rounded into form and is again one of the best pitchers in the National League. Since allowing a combined 11 runs over eight innings in his second and third starts of the season, Wheeler has allowed 10 earned runs combined in his last 10 starts. He is coming off his shortest outing of the season where he allowed seven hits and four runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings against the Rangers. Wheeler faced the Braves back on May 23 where he allowed two runs and struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings. Wheeler is fifth in MLB in fWAR among starters, so it’s gonna be a battle.

Wednesday, June 29, 7:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Kyle Wright (14 GS, 85.0 IP, 26.6 K%, 7.8 BB%, 3.18 ERA, 2.88 FIP)

Kyle Wright will get the nod for the Braves on Wednesday and will be looking to bounce back after a couple of tough outings, results-wise. Wright has put together a solid season but has allowed a combined 21 hits and nine earned runs over his last 11 1/3 innings. Two of those three starts had back results and good peripherals, but he didn’t fare as well against the Giants, with a 4/1 K/BB ratio, a homer allowed, and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Wright faced the Phillies back on May 26 and allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Ranger Suarez (14 GS, 72.1 IP, 17.9 K%, 9.7 BB%, 4.23 ERA, 4.31 FIP)

Left-hander Ranger Suarez will get the start opposite of Wright Wednesday. Suarez is coming off of one of his best outings of the season where he limited the Padres to seven hits and two runs in 7 1/3 innings. He struggled in his previous start against Atlanta, allowing six hits and five runs in just 4 1/3 innings.

Thursday, June 30, 6:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Ian Anderson (14 GS, 74.1 IP, 20.2 K%, 11.2 BB%, 4.60 ERA, 4.43 FIP)

Ian Anderson will make his 15th start of the season for the Braves in the series finale Thursday. Anderson’s up and down season continued in his last start where he allowed six hits, four walks and four runs in four innings. Anderson has struggled to command his fastball consistently. He has walked 10 batters in his last 14 2/3 innings. This will be Anderson’s first start against the Phillies in 2022, but he has faced them five times in his career and has a 3.07 ERA in 29 1/3 innings.

Aaron Nola (15 GS, 96.2 IP, 29.2 K%, 3.5 BB%, 2.98 ERA, 2.80 FIP)

Aaron Nola has put together a strong start to the season that has him third in MLB in fWAR (behind Kevin Gausman and Max Fried) and will make his 16th start in Wednesday’s finale. As the Phillies have heated up, so has Nola. He allowed five runs in six innings on June 1 against the Giants. Since then, he has allowed just three runs over his next four starts combined while completing at least seven innings in each. He held the Padres to seven hits, one run and struck out 10 over seven innings in his last time out. He faced Atlanta back in May and was dominant, allowing five hits, one run and struck out 10 in 8 1/3 innings.