What are the Braves going to do about Ian Anderson?

There was a time, a little less than a year ago, where Ian Anderson was my favorite Braves starter to watch. A complete low-spin, low-fastball-in-the-zone weirdo, Anderson got by without pinpoint command or first-glance nasty stuff. Instead, he pretty much threw it in the vicinity of the plate and hoped that the differential in vertical movement between his fastball, changeup, and curveball frustrated hitters into whiffs and weak contact, which it did.

Anderson came up in 2020 out of necessity, and the Braves essentially had no rotation behind Max Fried in that shortened season. He was hilariously effective: 43 ERA- / 58 FIP- / 78 xFIP- in his first six starts; his four postseason starts that year forced the slash to diverge further: 21/51/92.

To start what everyone hoped was the kid right-hander’s first full season, the runs showed up a bit more, but the peripherals were fine. Anderson’s line sat at 78/86/80 through his first 10 starts of 2021, basically showing the same level of effectiveness as he did in 2020 once you filter HR/FB and all the BABIP/strand rate shenanigans out of the equation. The Braves were scuffling, but Anderson really wasn’t — through his first 17 starts of 2021, he had a 76/81/85 line, and he actually led the rotation in fWAR with 2.1 through the early part of July. (He had a better FIP than everyone but three starts of Kyle Muller; Huascar Ynoa and Charlie Morton had him beat by xFIP.) It was a great time to enjoy Ian Anderson, and then it all came crashing down.

On July 10, the Braves lost Ronald Acuña Jr. for the season, but won the game. The next day, Anderson took the hill, and was way off, both on the mound and in the stat sheet. He left after getting just seven outs in 17 batters faced. The Braves lost the game, and they lost Anderson for nearly two months with shoulder discomfort.

When he returned to a now-surging team, Anderson did not surge with them. He somehow struck out zero in each of his first two starts, and while the runs didn’t pile up against him, he finished out the year at 84/135/111. He had a couple of outings in that six-start stretch where he looked like the Anderson of old (9/2 K/BB versus the Marlins, 8/1 K/BB with zero longballs in Arizona), but the inconsistency persisted even as he helped the Braves win the title. He dominated the Brewers, was awful against the Dodgers, and then had two mixed-bag starts. The Braves probably didn’t mind too much given that they won every postseason game in which he appeared (in fact the Braves have won every postseason start of his other than 2020 NLCS Game 7), but still, it wasn’t quite the same.

Now we’re in 2022, and Anderson’s line sits at 108/112/106. That’s not horrendous, but it’s a far cry from where he was before the shoulder injury, and far more in line with what he did in his final 10 outings of 2021, including the postseason. One of the big enigmas, though, is that on a component pieces basis, Anderson doesn’t look different, just worse. His strikeouts are down and his walks are up, his curve has less bite, but the real difference has been how hard his fastball’s been hit, which doesn’t track with pitch-level changes. His whiff rate is pretty similar, which makes the dip in strikeouts bizarre; we know he’s throwing less in the zone and giving hitters better whacks when he falls behind, but not why. It’s all a bit of a conundrum.

I want to focus on two things that get discussed about Anderson fairly often.

Trouble at the Start

Take a look at this dense table. Fundamentally, Anderson’s first-inning split is gigantic. It’s enormous. It’s monstrous.

Has it gotten better? Yeah, kinda, though the xFIP suggests this is just a small-sample artifact. Either way, Anderson has gotten so much worse in general that he’s running basically-unplayable 5.00+ FIPs/xFIPs in the first. When he was going good, he was still way worse in the first inning, but not actually bad, just worse than he was in all the other innings. Now, he’s meh in general, and awful in the first.

Trouble at the End

We can do the exact same thing with our favorite concept, the times through the order penalty, too. You almost have to let this table stand for itself, because it’s bonkers.

Before the shoulder injury, it was kind of hard to judge Anderson versus the “standard” times through the order penalty, as he seemed to allow a ton more homers but otherwise have the same peripherals. Since the injury, his numbers the third time through are incomprehensibly bad.

Surely, the Braves are aware of this and have adjusted accordingly, right? Well... uh... no? Anderson has pitched to a 19th batter (or more) in every start this year except his first of the season, where he didn’t make it out of the third. If Anderson didn’t ever face batter number 19 in 2022, his numbers would actually be really good in 2022: 2.67 ERA, .280 wOBA-against, 3.49 FIP, 3.89 xFIP. That’s because his numbers from batter 19-on are so bad they completely tank his line: 13.17 ERA, .513 wOBA-against, 8.69 FIP, 5.97 xFIP. Those are much worse than even his small-sample, post-injury 2021 numbers! It’s crazy, too, because again, before missing time with the shoulder injury, Anderson didn’t actually show any xFIP (i.e., walk, strikeout rate, fly ball rate) differential between the first 18 batters and anyone faced after. Now, though, it’s night and day.

To really drive this point home, I want to give you a tour of those 13 games, because I want you, dear reader, to be as bewildered as I am. Forgive me the indulgence of unleashing these horrors upon you.

Okay, I cheated. This table, in aggregate, doesn’t look that bad. Sure, seven of the 13 games here feature drops in the team’s win expectancy while Anderson pitched the third time through, but there are also two big upswings. That’s where I cheated — the offense did those, and Anderson happened to come back out after. If starters were awarded shutdowns/meltdowns (+/- 0.06 WPA, respectively) for pitching the third time through, and what the offense did in between innings was taken into account, Anderson would have three third TTO shutdowns, and five meltdowns. I don’t know if that’s better or worse than what you were expecting. The peripherals are just amazingly bad, though, and that’s before you get into five homers allowed in 72 batters faced.

So, what to do about Anderson? Here are some thoughts.

1. Do Nothing

The status quo is always an option, even if it’s not always a good option. The Braves can hope Anderson recovers to his pre-shoulder-shelving self. Is that realistic? It’s not really like he’s showing signs of turning the corner. But the Braves could stick to their guns, rest their laurels on a readout that says “Well, we’ve won nine of his 14 starts this year,” and just not do anything. It’s by far the easiest option.

2. Figure Stuff Out

I’m not sure this is a particularly-realistic option; I’m guessing that if there were things to figure out, the team would already be trying. But, if there actually is some specific issue, or set of issues, bothering Anderson at this point, leading to both his diminished overall performance, and whatever is going on the third time through for him, it might be worth an Injured List stint if it seems rectifiable. That may hurt in the short term, but if Anderson can get back to essentially elite starter territory as a result, it would be worth it.

I have no real specific opinion on whether Kyle Muller is ready or not, but the Braves clearly have short-term options if they go this route.

3. Use an Opener for Anderson

Up above, I highlighted two issues for Anderson. One is recent, one has been with him since he graduated to the majors. An opener can help with both. Given that Anderson has bad first innings, making those innings come against not-the-top-of-the-order could give him some cover, rather than forcing him to have a stretch he might struggle with against an opponent’s best bats. Given that Anderson struggles the third time through, especially now, an opener can similar make sure that when the first few batters see Anderson for a third time, they aren’t necessarily the team’s best hitters.

Collin McHugh has already directly relieved Anderson during the third time through five times. McHugh has pretty good stats for a reliever (79/71/78), but 10 of his 24 outings have seen him start the game in low leverage, and another nine have been in medium leverage. I’m actually fairly surprised at how durable McHugh has been, but he seems like a decent opener option given his platoon-split-mitigating arsenal and overall good performance. Jesse Chavez is another option; the Braves eventually caved and used Chavez and Drew Smyly as an opener and bulk pairing late in the 2021 season, though not before Smyly completely torched his seasonal line with some truly-dreadful second- and third-time-through performances.

4. Implement Some Kind of Heuristic

I’m not saying never let Anderson face the 19th batter again. But I am saying, maybe make some kind of decision rule, like, “Anderson isn’t allowed to face a 19th or higher batter when win expectancy is between 25 and 75 percent,” or “Anderson has to be lifted if he’s in the third time through, the leverage index is above 1.5, and the last batter reached base.” Debating what the actual heuristic should be is interesting and fun, but that’s not the point. The point is committing to one in the first place, rather than leaving it up to “feel.”

Personally, though, I just want to watch pre-injury Anderson again. Sure, you can never go home again, and all that. But if there’s a way to get that guy back, that’d be my preference. I just don’t know what it’d take or how to go about that.