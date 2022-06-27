Mets claim Kramer Robertson off waivers from Braves

Kramer Robertson’s baseball journey continues as he was claimed off of waivers today by the New York Mets. Atlanta claimed Robertson off of waivers from Cardinals on June 5.

Mets roster moves:



* Colin Holderman back from the IL … but sent down to Triple-A Syracuse



* Tylor Megill transferred to 60-day IL



* Kramer Robertson, an infielder, claimed off waivers from the Braves and sent to Syracuse — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 27, 2022

Robertson appeared in 13 games at Gwinnett and hit .300/.398/.371 with a 126 wRC+ in 58 plate appearances. However, when the Braves needed an infielder after Ozzie Albies went down, they opted for veteran Phil Gosselin who was not on the 40-man roster at the time.

Atlanta will need 40-man roster spots in the near future. Eddie Rosario is currently at Gwinnett on a rehab assignment and pitcher Jay Jackson began one with the FCL team on June 23 per the team’s transaction page. Both are currently on the 60-day injured list and don’t count against the 40-man, but will need a spot before they can be activated. That is likely the reason that the Braves tried to slip Robertson through waivers.