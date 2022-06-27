Brian Snitker names Dave Martinez, Dave Roberts as National League All-Star Game coaches

While the composition of the rosters of the MLB All-Star Game doesn’t always reward the most deserving each year, it is still a fun way to see the game’s most popular stars. Moreover, it will be particularly special for Braves fans this year because manager Brian Snitker will be helming the National League squad on account of the fact that the Braves are the defending World Series champions.

However, that brings us to the rest of the coaching staffs for each team with each manager bringing their team’s coaches along with others at their discretion. Over in the AL, for example, Dusty Baker made the choice to name Willie Horton as an honorary coach. Snit, it appears, decided to go with some recent World Series winners.

The Nationals’ Dave Martinez and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts will be assisting Snitker during the All-Star festivities. Martinez led the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title, Roberts helped the Dodgers get over the hump in 2020. This is probably especially nice for Martinez as the 2020 All-Star Game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this gives him a chance to be a part of the staff.

The 2022 All-Star Game will take place on July 19, 2022 and should include a healthy smattering of Braves with Ronald Acuna Jr. among the NL vote getters and other Braves including Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, and others having strong cases for inclusion.