Braves currently have six players amongst leaders in All-Star voting

We are firmly in the midst of All-Star Game voting and to the surprise of exactly no one, Braves fans have been rabid in their support. Coming off a World Series win, fans are very dialed in to the team right now (one only need to look at the attendance figures this year to see that) and it has been paying dividends in the vote totals.

The early rounds of voting showed a ton of fan support for Braves and the latest update on the vote totals shows that they are not slowing down as the Braves have players in at least the top four at every position.

An update on the MLB All-Star Game voting has been released. Here ya go: pic.twitter.com/z7DHY3x1xQ — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 27, 2022

Strong showings from players like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson are hardly surprising. Ronnie is one of the absolute most popular players in the entire league and Dansby is having a career year. However, seeing Adam Duvall currently in line as a finalist while having a less than great year and Ozzie Albies being second in voting despite both having an uneven year AND being out with a broken foot that would keep him from playing in the game tells you all you need to know about Atlanta’s fan base at the moment.

As of right now, Ronald Acuna Jr. is the second leading vote getter in the entire National League and is joined by Travis d’Arnaud, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, William Contreras, and Adam Duvall as leaders for All-Star spots. Somewhat hilariously, Contreras is currently second behind Bryce Harper for the NL designated hitter spot despite not being the Braves’ primary designated hitter. With Bryce’s broken hand, it is looking very possible that Wild Bill will be the starting DH for the National League.