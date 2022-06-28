This Day in Braves History: Warren Spahn out duels Don Drysdale

Braves Franchise History

1963 - Warren Spahn out duels Don Drysdale in a 1-0 win over the Dodgers. It is the first time Spahn has beaten the Dodgers on the road since August 15, 1948. He had lost 14 straight decisions.

MLB History

1919 - Carl Mays throws two complete games for the Red Sox defeating the Yankees, 2-0 in the first game before falling in the nightcap 4-1.

1925 - Tris Speaker collects his 658th career double breaking Nap Lajoie’s career record.

1928 - Babe Ruth homers twice in a 10-4 win over the Athletics. Ty Cobb appears in his 3,000th career game.

1952 - Stan Musial tops All-Star balloting for the second straight year.

1957 - Commissioner Ford Frick names Stan Musial, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron to replace Cincinnati’s Gus Bell, George Crowe and Wally Post in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game. Cincinnati fans had stuffed the ballot box and elected eight Reds as starters.

1970 - The Pirates sweep a doubleheader with the Cubs in front of 40,198 fans in the final games played at Forbes Field.

1996 - Darryl Strawberry hits his 300th career home run to give the Yankees a comeback win over the Royals.

2007 - Frank Thomas becomes the 21st member of the 500 home run club with a three-run shot off Carlos Silva.

2009 - Mariano Rivera converts his 500th career save as the Yankees complete a three-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.