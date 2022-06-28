Road to Atlanta Podcast: Special Guest Jim Callis talks about the 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is just a few weeks away, and this week the Road to Atlanta is bringing you a special episode with Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline to preview it. The Road to Atlanta is Battery Power’s weekly podcast about the Atlanta Braves minor league system, the prospects within it, and, for the next few weeks, plenty of upcoming draft content. This week is hosted as always by Eric Cole, who has replaced Garrett temporarily with Jim Callis to discuss a number of draft topics.

As I’m sure you’re all mostly interested to hear, Eric and Jim will go over some potential targets for the Braves with their first pick. But beyond that, they dive into the effects the recent Collective Bargaining Agreement will have on the draft, how the Braves bonus pool shapes up this season, a look at Atlanta’s draft philosophy, and more. Stick with Road to Atlanta in upcoming weeks as we’ll have more draft content, more guests, and looks at the action on the farm.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.