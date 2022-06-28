Braves News: All-Star Game updates, Braves begin road trip in Philly, more

The Braves enjoyed a much needed off day on Monday as they embark on another long stretch of 20 games without a break that will lead them straight into the 2022 All-Star Game break.

While Atlanta obviously has plenty to focus on until the All-Star Game, early voting continues to show that Atlanta could be well represented in Los Angeles. We already know Brian Snitker will be there, as it was announced that Dave Roberts of the Dodgers and Dave Martinez of the Nationals (managers of the last three World Series Champions) will be a part of Snitker’s staff. The other fun development is that six Braves currently are among the leaders in votes at their respective positions.

It will be interesting to see not only which Braves could start in the All-Star Game but also exactly how many will play. Max Fried also has to be in contention when it comes to who may start on the mound for the National League. The next few weeks could be a lot of fun as the voting results are finalized.

