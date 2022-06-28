Braves place Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat

Kenley Jansen is headed to the 15-day injured list due to an irregular heartbeat. The move is backdated to June 27 which was Monday’s off day. Right-hander Jesús Cruz has been recalled to fill Jansen’s spot on the roster.

Additionally, LHP Tyler Matzek is set to begin a major league rehabilitation assignment with Single-A Augusta tonight, and RHP Jay Jackson’s rehabilitation assignment has been transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 28, 2022

Jansen has appeared in 32 games for the Braves while posting a 3.58 ERA, 2.18 FIP and a 36.4% strikeout rate in 32 2/3 innings. Jansen dealt with the same condition back in 2018 while with the Dodgers. He underwent successful heart surgery that November to correct the problem. A.J. Minter and Will Smith are the likely candidates to fill in at closer while Jansen is out.

Cruz was optioned to Gwinnett on June 20 as the Braves were forced to cut down to the limit of 13 pitchers. He pitched well in a small sample allowing four hits and one run over six innings.

Additionally, the Braves confirmed that Tyler Matzek will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Augusta. Reliever Jay Jackson began a rehab assignment on June 23 in the FCL and will join Gwinnett this week.