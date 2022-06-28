June 28: Braves vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Atlanta just completed a 4-3 homestand and are 42-32 on the season. They enter play Monday five games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings. The Phillies are 39-35 and eight games back of the division lead. Tuesday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup with Charlie Morton facing off against Zack Wheeler.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.