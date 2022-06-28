Braves vs Phillies Game Thread

The Atlanta Braves will head out on the road again Tuesday when they begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Tuesday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Charlie Morton and Zack Wheeler.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup again for the Braves due to a sore foot. Dansby Swanson moves back into the leadoff spot and will be followed by catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Mike Ford will make his first start since joining Atlanta as the DH. Atlanta will go with an outfield of Marcell Ozuna in left, Michael Harris in center and Adam Duvall in right.

A six-game road trip starts tonight in Philly!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/dIXdo1ghMI — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 28, 2022

For the Phillies, Kyle Schwarber will lead off and play left field. He will be followed by Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. Odubel Herrera gets the start in right field while Mickey Moniak will play center and hit ninth.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.