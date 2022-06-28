 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ronald Acuña Jr. still in Atlanta receiving treatment on sore left foot

Acuña could rejoin the team at some point within the next couple of days.

By Kris Willis
San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. did not make the trip to Philadelphia with the Atlanta Braves. He instead stayed behind in order to receive treatment on his bruised left foot per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Brian Snitker did say that Acuña could rejoin the team at any point over the next couple of days.

Acuña fouled a ball off his foot during the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. He initially stayed in the game, but left after the eighth inning as the soreness got worse. X-rays and an MRI came back clean and the team declared Acuña day-to-day. However, Acuña was on a scooter in the clubhouse Sunday and told reporters that he was unable to put any weight on the foot.

The Braves have three games in Philadelphia and will then travel to Cincinnati before returning home on July 4 to face the St. Louis Cardinals.

