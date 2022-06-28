Matt Olson homers twice as Braves knockoff Phillies 5-3

The Atlanta Braves got their road trip off to a good start Tuesday with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves got to work quickly against Zack Wheeler in the first. Dansby Swanson flew out to begin the game, but Travis d’Arnaud and Matt Olson launched back-to-back home runs to stake Atlanta to an early 2-0 lead.

The Phillies answered back against Charlie Morton in the first. Kyle Schwarber walked to get things started and moved up to second on a single by Rhys Hoskins. Morton struck out Nick Castellanos for the first out but then surrendered an opposite field single to J.T. Realmuto that scored Schwarber to cut the lead to 2-1. Morton came back and struck out Didi Gregorius and Odubel Herrera to end the frame with no further damage.

Atlanta got that run back in the third. Michael Harris led off the inning with a bloop single to right. Harris moved up to second on a deep fly out by Swanson and then came around to score on a single by d’Arnaud to make it 3-1.

Morton found himself in trouble again in the bottom of the third, but some good defense got him out of it. Schwarber and Hoskins both reached on back-to-back walks. Castellanos then lifted a fly ball to right that Adam Duvall made a sliding catch on. Duvall fired the ball back in and Atlanta tagged out Hoskins who did not tag up. The play was originally called a triple play but replay showed that Schwarber tagged. Realmuto flew out to end the inning.

No triple play. They ruled that Kyle Schwarber properly tagged up at second base.



Here's a look at what once was pic.twitter.com/vnDe1nlKmG — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 29, 2022

Morton allowed two runners to reach in the fourth but struck out Moniak to keep the game scoreless. He retired the side in order in the fifth and then came back out for the sixth. He struck out Realmuto for the first out, but then gave up a triple to Gregorius who lifted a fly ball down the line in left that got past Ozuna who made a sliding attempt. Herrera followed with a ground ball to second for the second out, Gregorius scored to cut the lead to 3-2. Alec Bohm singled and then moved all the way to third on a single by Bryson Stott that Harris did a great job of cutting off in the left center gap. That would be it for Morton as Brian Snitker would go to Dylan Lee who got Moniak to fly out to center to end the inning.

It wasn’t the sharpest outing from Morton, but he was able to limit the damage. He allowed seven hits and four walks, but just two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Those four walks equaled Morton’s total from his previous four starts combined.

Lee came back out for the seventh and quickly allowed a solo home run to Schwarber that tied the game. Lee got Hoskins to ground out and was then replaced by Collin McHugh who struck out Castellanos and Realmuto to end the inning.

The Braves wasted no time in going back in front as Olson connected for his second home run of the game off of Andrew Bellatti for a 4-3 lead.

McHugh stayed in for the eighth and added two more strikeouts while retiring the side in order. Atlanta added on in the ninth against Phillies reliever Brad Hand. Orlando Arcia singled with one out and then came all the way around to score on a double by Adam Duvall. Arcia ran through a stop sign at third by Ron Washington, but scored anyway.

With Kenley Jansen on the injured list, A.J. Minter got the ninth and retired the side in order to earn his first save since 2019. Atlanta improves to 43-32 on the season. The series will continue Wednesday with Kyle Wright matching up against Ranger Suarez.