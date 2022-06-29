This Day in Braves History: Atlanta sends Orlando Cepeda to A’s

Braves Franchise History

1972 - The Braves trade Orlando Cepeda to the A’s for Denny McLain.

1997 - Keith Lockhart hits a pinch-hit grand slam to help the Braves overcome a five-run deficit in a 6-5 win over the Phillies. Fred McGriff broke the tie in the seventh with a triple to give Atlanta the win.

2000 - John Rocker tosses a perfect eighth to help the Braves beat the Mets and end their seven-game winning streak. It is Rocker’s first trip back to Shea Stadium since making inappropriate comments in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Rocker read a prepared statement apologizing for his comments prior to the game.

MLB History

1934 - Lou Gehrig suffers a concussion after he is hit by a pitch in an exhibition game in Norfolk, Virginia.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio breaks George Sisler’s American League record hitting streak with a pair of hits in a doubleheader.

1952 - Manager Le Durocher is suspended by the National League for four days due to misconduct.

1965 - Roger Maris will miss the next 49 games due to bone chips in his right hand.

1977 - Willie Stargell hits his 400th career home run against the Cardinals.

1984 - Pete rose plays in his 3,309th major league game passing Carl Yastrzemski as the all-time leader.

1986 - Detroit downs Milwaukee 9-5 making Sparky Anderson the first manager to ever win 600 games in each league.

1987 - Steve Bedrosian sets a new major league record with his 12 consecutive save in 12 consecutive appearances in a doubleheader sweep of the Pirates.

