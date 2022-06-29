Braves News: Matt Olson talks two-homer game, Kenley Jansen to IL, and more

The Atlanta Braves kicked off the road trip defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Tuesday, powered by two Matt Olson homers.

Through four career games in Citizen Bank Park, Olson has launched five home runs.

“I’m starting to feel good,” Olson said after collecting his 42nd RBI of the season. “I’m putting the barrel on some more balls,” he added. “I’m getting back in rhythm and feeling better. We’re just continuing what we’ve been doing as of late and riding it out.”

Olson has been quite productive for the Braves in June, racking up 21 hits and 19 RBI.

The series continues tonight at 7:05 ET as Kyle Wright gets the start against LHP Ranger Suarez. Wright is going for his ninth win of the season as the second-place Braves take on the third-place Phillies.

Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves placed Kenley Jansen on the 15-day IL with an irregular heartbeat. The move is retroactive to June 27. The Braves closer has a history of heart problems and underwent heart surgery in November of 2018 while he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. did not join the team for the road trip and instead is in Atlanta receiving treatment on his bruised left foot. Acuña experienced soreness after fouling a ball off his foot on Saturday against the Dodgers. He is day-to-day.

Eddie Rosario made a return to the lineup card and has begun his rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers. Rosario collected two RBI and hit in back-to-back games.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline joins the Road to Atlanta Podcast to talk all things MLB Draft.

MLB News:

After an emotional return to Truist Park, Freddie Freeman is replacing his long-time agents and is currently self-representing.

After fracturing his left thumb on Saturday night, Philadelphia Phillies OF Bryce Harper will require surgery and a six-week recovery time.

The New York Mets selected OF Ender Inciarte onto the 40-man roster, making it the first time he’s reached the major leagues this season. The 31-year-old went 0-for-2 as the Mets fell to the Houston Astros 9-1.

Los Angeles Angels reliever Archie Bradley heads to the 15-day IL with a fracture in his throwing elbow. He will miss at least four weeks. The 29-year-old has made 21 appearances for the Halos this season and posts a 4.82 ERA through 18.2 frames.

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed RHP Zach Davies on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his right shoulder. The move is retroactive to June 26. There is no clear timetable for Davies’ return.

The Detroit Tigers placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL with Achilles strains in both legs. Meadows has only appeared in 36 games this season. He missed a couple weeks in May with vertigo and recently spent 11 days on the Covid-19 list.