Acuna’s foot improving, will join team in Philadelphia Thursday

Brian Snitker said on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna’s foot has healed significantly from when he fouled a ball off of it and was unable to put weight on it the next day. Acuna stayed in Atlanta to get treatment as the team travelled to Philadelphia for a series against the Phillies, but he will now re-join the team on Thursday and re-enter the lineup either Thursday or Friday.

Acuña’s foot has improved. He will join the Braves in Philadelphia tomorrow. But there’s a chance he won’t return to the lineup until Friday. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 29, 2022

This is obviously welcome news for the Braves and their superstar, who will have missed at least three games with this ailment. There was certainly some concern that the injury could be more serious when Ronnie showed up riding around in a scooter and was talking about not being able to put weight on it. There was even some preliminary discussion about a stint on the IL. Fortunately, it seems like that doesn’t seem super likely at this point.

Acuna has had a few minor injuries this season upon his return from a torn ACL last season. Obviously this one in particular cannot be connected to the ACL since this was more of a freak incident than anything muscular or connected to a healing knee. Regardless, the Braves will be happy to have Ronald back leading off their lineup later this week.