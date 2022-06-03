This Day in Braves History: Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in MLB history to hit a Grand Slam

Braves Franchise History

2004: Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in major league history to blast a grand slam at age 45 to help the Braves beat the Phillies, 8-4.

2009: The Braves acquired all-star outfielder Nate McLouth from the Pirates for outfield prospect Gorkys Hernandez and pitchers Charlie Morton and Jeff Locke.

2010: Atlanta extends its winning streak to nine games with a 4 - 3 win over the Dodgers. Kris Medlen turned in a fantastic start while Troy Glaus homered for the fourth time in five games. Jonny Venters slammed the door in the ninth for his first career save.

MLB History

1902: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Mike O’Neill hits the first pinch-hit grand slam ever in the majors, against the Boston Beaneaters. He also becomes the first pitcher in the National League to hit a grand slam in the 20th century.

2003: Sammy Sosa is ejected in the 1st inning of Cubs’ 3 - 2 victory over Tampa Bay after umpires find cork in his shattered bat.

2012: Who needs the DH? Carlos Zambrano hits his 24th career homer as the Marlins beat the Phillies. That ties him with Bob Gibson for second-most dingers by a pitcher in the post-1962 era, still 9 behind leader Earl Wilson.